Napoli president says Antonio Conte will be 'killing his baby' if he leaves for Italy national team

Despite the persistent rumours, De Laurentiis remains confident that Conte will not walk away from the Napoli project. The Italian arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2024 with the task of rebuilding the squad, and succeeded in winning the Serie A title last season. The club president views the strength of the current team as a result of Conte's own long-term vision.

“Antonio Conte is a very serious man. He has a contract with me. He will never abandon me at the last minute,” De Laurentiis said, as quoted by The Athletic. “Because it will create for Napoli a big problem. If he sacrifices himself after two years of creating a very strong Napoli… it is also his creation. So he will 'kill his baby', abandoning him just at the last minute.”