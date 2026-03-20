Did you expect more from the midfield and the attacking midfield? "We made too many mistakes; we could have done better and taken more control of the game, given that Cagliari weren’t pressing us. In the second half we went in search of a second goal – anything can happen in these matches. We go into the break with three points, waiting to see what the others do. Three points for the Champions League places – we’ve been extraordinary over the last seven months in staying among the top teams. We’re keeping an eye on those ahead of us, but we’re not getting carried away; it doesn’t take much to be overtaken by those behind us.”