'He doesn't get the credit he deserves' - Myles Lewis-Skelly names the 'most underrated' Arsenal star who Mikel Arteta relies on

The teenage midfielder made his admiration for the 30-year-old abundantly clear. Speaking about Merino's influence behind the scenes, Lewis-Skelly highlighted the veteran's intelligence and his knack for finding the back of the net.

"The most underrated? Mikel, Mikel Merino. 100 per cent, man," Lewis-Skelly explained in an interview with Premier League. "That guy there, I don’t feel like he gets the credit he deserves. Even today, I was speaking to him about how he scores so many goals because I want to learn and add that to my game."

He added: "The way he sees football, it’s really good to learn from. He should get the props he deserves."



