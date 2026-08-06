Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a rare look inside his private collection this week, posting three photographs from the garage of his home showing off an eye-catching lineup of supercars. The Al-Nassr captain, still away from his club on an extended post-World Cup break, shared the images on Instagram with a simple two-word caption that needed no further explanation.
'My toys' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals supercar garage packed with rare Ferraris, Bugattis and hypercars
Ronaldo pulls back the garage doors
The simple caption that said everything
"My toys," Ronaldo wrote alongside the photos, a caption that undersold what was actually on display. According to reports, the Portuguese forward's fleet includes four Ferraris, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche 911, two Bugattis and a McLaren Senna, among other vehicles. In total, Ronaldo is said to own around 13 sports cars, with the collection valued at approximately €11 million - a garage that reflects his standing as one of football's all-time top earners, built through two decades at clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before his move to Saudi Arabia.
A reminder of Ronaldo's status as he stays out of the spotlight
The post lands at a notable moment. Ronaldo, 41, has been enjoying a lengthy summer holiday since Portugal's Round-of-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup, spending time with family in Mallorca while Al-Nassr's squad worked through a preseason training camp in Lisbon without him. He did make a brief appearance pitch-side during Al-Nassr's friendly against Almeria to greet teammates, but has yet to rejoin full training - a decision the club has framed as a managed conditioning plan rather than any wider issue, ahead of a campaign in which he remains under contract following the two-year extension he signed last year.
What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr
The break won't last much longer. Al-Nassr's Lisbon camp concluded on August 5, and the squad - Ronaldo included - is expected back in Riyadh shortly after, leaving him roughly a week of full training before the Saudi Pro League season kicks off on August 15 against Al-Fateh. Ange Postecoglou's side will begin the campaign as defending champions after finally ending Ronaldo's domestic trophy drought in May, sealing the title with a 4-1 win over Damac in which he scored twice - his first major club silverware since winning Serie A with Juventus back in 2020. For now, though, the garage doors are the only thing Ronaldo is opening.
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