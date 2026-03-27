Muharemovic warns Italy: “We’ll devour anyone who comes our way; Zenica will be on fire.” The match against the Azzurri is a new test for the Sassuolo defender and a chance to impress… Inter

Strong words from the Emilia-based side’s defender, one of the surprises of this season’s league, so much so that many of our top clubs have taken an interest in him for the near future. As early as January, rumours had circulated that he was set to leave the Neroverdi, though the club were aiming to sell him in the summer in order to maximise the profit they stand to make from the former Juventus player. Among the clubs following the player with the greatest interest is Inter.





The 23-year-old, a Bosnian born in Ljubljana and raised in Austria, is very high on the list of centre-backs with whom Marotta and Ausilio wish to strengthen a Nerazzurri defence that is set to undergo significant changes in the future. Inter are also keen on him because he can play both as a centre-back and at left-back. Furthermore, relations with Sassuolo have long been fruitful, and the Emilian club’s sporting director, Giovanni Carnevali, has made no secret of the fact that the club is ready to sell him to the highest bidder. “I cannot deny that Inter have enquired, but other clubs have also called us. Tarik is no longer a surprise,” he said in a recent interview.





The price is expected to be around €25–30 million, but it is clear that qualification for the World Cup and frequent appearances at the tournament could drive up the cost, as well as plunging our football system back into depression for having missed yet another World Cup. It is also worth noting that Juventus, who signed him as a youngster but then did not invest in him, retain a 50% sell-on clause. Having failed the test against Inter – he was one of the worst performers in the 5-0 defeat on 8 February – Muharemovic now faces another test he cannot afford to fail: the qualification of some of his potential future teammates hinges entirely on Tuesday’s match on the 31st.