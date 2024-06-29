Leon Manyisa, Julio Albino Carrelo, Sizolwethu Shabalala, Mozambique vs Eswatini, June 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mozambique and Eswatini remain winless in Cosafa Cup after uninspiring draw

COSAFA CupMozambique vs EswatiniMozambiqueEswatiniPremier Soccer League

The Mambas clashed with the Crocodiles in the bid to take control of Group A but it ended in a 0-0 draw at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.

  • Mozambique faced Eswatini in a Cosafa Cup match
  • The match ended 0-0
  • Both teams are yet to taste victory
