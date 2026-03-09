MLS issues lifetime bans to Derrick Jones, Yaw Yeboah in betting scandal after duo bet on their own games

The duo both gambled extensively on MLS fixtures while they were playing in the league, MLS found after an extensive investigation conducted in part by law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP. Their investigation concerned a two-season period for the duo, including one instance where both players bet on Jones to receive a yellow card in a fixture between Columbus and the Red Bulls. MLS determined that the players had colluded to ensure that Jones did indeed get booked in that game.

Jones and Yeboah were initially placed on administrative leave in October 2025.