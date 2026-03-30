Milan: the real figures behind the Andrej Kostic deal. Partizan vice-president Mijatovic: "A paltry sum; I would have said no if I’d been asked"

Milan finalised the deal in recent days on the basis of a fixed fee of €3.5 million, to which €4.5 million and a percentage of any future resale proceeds are to be added. A deal worth a total of around €10 million, a figure that has sparked fierce controversy within the Partizan Belgrade management. Indeed, the Serbian website sportkse.net features a rather strongly worded statement issued by Partizan’s vice-president, Pedrag Mijatovic, a former striker for Real Madrid and Fiorentina. “Regarding the reports on Andrej Kostić’s transfer to Milan, I feel compelled to address first and foremost the Partizan fans, but also the wider sporting public, and to make it absolutely clear that I completely distance myself from this decision. I can state with certainty that I was not consulted in any way regarding Andrej Kostić’s transfer and that I have never even seen Milan’s offer. I would like to emphasise that, had I been involved in the decision-making process, I would have made it clear and unequivocal to all members of the Board of Directors that I was absolutely opposed to accepting such a derisory offer. This conduct constitutes a serious breach of the company’s articles of association, given that, by virtue of my role and my clearly defined responsibilities, I am in charge of the club’s entire sporting sector, including matters relating to transfer policy and player development.”