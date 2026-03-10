Milan, the Allegri (and Leao) factor on the number 9 of the future: Kean is liked, what is filtering through with Fiorentina

Milan continues to prepare for the upcoming season. A sporting year that, in the thoughts of Via Aldo Rossi, will coincide with a return to the Champions League thanks to the excellent run that Massimiliano Allegri's team - fresh from their 1-0 derby win against Inter - is enjoying in the current Serie A championship, which sees the Rossoneri seven points behind the Nerazzurri at the top of the table.
But ahead of the 2026/27 season, Milan wants to resolve the issue of the number 9 for the future.