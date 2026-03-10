Goal.com
Milan, the Allegri (and Leao) factor on the number 9 of the future: Kean is liked, what is filtering through with Fiorentina

Moise Kean remains on Milan's list as a striker for the future.

Milan continues to prepare for the upcoming season. A sporting year that, in the thoughts of Via Aldo Rossi, will coincide with a return to the Champions League thanks to the excellent run that Massimiliano Allegri's team - fresh from their 1-0 derby win against Inter - is enjoying in the current Serie A championship, which sees the Rossoneri seven points behind the Nerazzurri at the top of the table.

But ahead of the 2026/27 season, Milan wants to resolve the issue of the number 9 for the future.

  • KEAN CONTINUES TO BE POPULAR

    It is no surprise that Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has always been on AC Milan's wish list. It is no secret that in recent months, during transfer meetings between the club's management and technical staff, the Italian centre forward's name has always been mentioned by the various parties involved.

    We know, also according to what Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have said on YouTube, that Kean was a player Milan were already interested in back in January: However, the Viola club made it clear that the player was too important for the club's future, given their precarious position in the table, with the Tuscan side fighting to avoid relegation and only one point ahead of Cremonese in third from bottom, and that he would finish the season in Florence.

  • ALLEGRI (AND LEAO) LIKE IT

    But what could change in the future?

    Kean's profile remains the one that Massimiliano Allegri likes best (having already coached him and knowing him from their time together at Juventus), but it remains to be seen how and if Milan will return for him in the summer, depending on how the season ends for both clubs.

    In addition to Allegri, another supporter of the former Verona striker is his close friend Rafael Leao: friendship and mutual respect are two factors that could bring him closer to the Lombard capital in the future.

  • THE FUTURE

    It is therefore understandable that Fiorentina would be willing to sit down and negotiate, given the significant release clause in the player's current contract with the club.

    Let's recall the details: between 1 and 15 July, from €62 million. Milan has a very detailed dossier on the Italian national team striker and feels that Kean's cycle in purple is coming to an end.

    The Rossoneri could negotiate with Fiorentina by including a technical counterpart or, in any case, with an offer different from the value of the clause, which is considered decidedly high for their parameters and for the player's current market value.

