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Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Milan, Pulisic: "It’s a tough spell. I need to be more clinical, but I’m in good physical shape. Sooner or later the ball will bounce off my knee and I’ll start scoring again."

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C. Pulisic
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USA vs Belgium
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Friendlies

The American striker is struggling, and his poor form has continued with the national team as well.

Christian Pulisic is certainly not at the peak of his career right now. The Milan forward has failed to shine in the Rossoneri shirt and, this time, he has carried those struggles over to the US national team, where he was on the losing side last night and came in for criticism (and, incidentally, without the captain’s armband) in the 5-2 defeat to Belgium.


Speaking to The Athletic, ‘Captain America’ confirmed the poor form he is experiencing in front of goal, despite reiterating that, physically, he feels in top condition. Here are his words

  • "I'm having a bit of a rough patch, but I'm fine"

    "It’s a difficult time, but I feel physically fit and I’m creating chances; I need to stay positive. Better now than in the summer. Things will change."

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  • "SOONER OR LATER, THE BALL WILL HIT YOUR KNEE"

    "I need to stay calm in those moments. I know that at some point the ball will hit my knee and go into the net for a goal. And then everything will change. I won’t panic."

  • Pulisic's Match

    Pulisic started the USA v Belgium match, with the surprise decision to hand the captain’s armband (which he usually wears) to Charlotte FC centre-back Tim Ream. He played for 71 minutes, missing a couple of clear-cut chances, by which time the score was already 4–1 in favour of Belgium, with his AC Milan teammate Saelemaekers (who provided an assist for Onana’s goal).

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  • He hasn't scored against Milan since December

    Scoring goals is becoming a problem; Pulisic has acknowledged this, and if even the US national team shirt fails to lift his spirits, returning to Milan and AC Milan will only make the situation even more difficult. Upon his return, he’ll face Napoli in a decisive clash for the Champions League and Scudetto races, and the American hasn’t managed to find the net for the Rossoneri for over three months. It was back in 2025, 28 December to be precise, when Milan won 3-0 against Verona in a match he opened the scoring for at the end of the first half. Since then, nothing, not even in terms of assists, where his only successful pass to a teammate came only on the last matchday against Torino (for Rabiot’s goal to make it 2-1).



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