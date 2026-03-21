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Santiago Gimenez Milan Torino Serie AGetty
Simone Gervasio

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Milan, Gimenez: "I'm finally feeling good; I've missed being on the pitch. Goals? I don't want to put pressure on myself. And we believe we can win the Scudetto"

The Mexican is back on the pitch – here’s how he feels.

In the Milan v Torino match, Santi Gimenez returned to the pitch, 144 days after his ankle injury. The Mexican could prove to be an extra asset for Allegri’s side in the final stages of the season. Here are his comments to Sky.


  • FITNESS - "I'm feeling great; I've missed being on the pitch. It's been a long journey, with its ups and downs. I'm finally back on the pitch; I had some problems with my ankle, but everything's fine now."


    LEAGUE TITLE - "We always believe in it, but right now we’re taking it one game at a time, and the most important thing is to always be ready, without thinking about the future. When we return from international duty, we’ll need to be focused."


    GOALLESS - "I don’t want to put pressure on myself; I just want to help the team win, which is the most important thing. The rest will follow."


    ALLEGRI - "He helps us a lot, but the most important thing is to play for the team. He’s happy with us; he always tells us so."

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