Milan: the future is now. Massimiliano Allegri wants to steer the ship to Champions League glory, a crucial step both for the club’s financial health and for the development of its sporting project. The Livorno-born manager is well aware that the team’s progress depends on performances on the pitch and results, and he already has a clear idea of what will be needed in the transfer market to raise the quality of the squad. Put simply: 4 or 5 new signings to become 100% competitive in the Scudetto race. These signings will also depend on the budget the club intends to allocate to the transfer market, which will be influenced by the funds generated from the many players who were sent out on loan last summer.
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Milan: from Musah and Chukwueze to Bennacer – a case-by-case look at the players on loan
REDEMPTIONS MADE
Milan had effectively closed the books on Tommaso Pobega and Álvaro Morata last summer: Bologna has already exercised and formalised its option to buy the Julian midfielder for €7 million. As for the Spaniard, after paying Galatasaray €5 million to terminate his loan, Milan will receive €15 million from Como for the striker’s permanent transfer. Consequently, taking into account a residual value of €9.75 million, the Rossoneri will record a capital gain of approximately €5.25 million.
A SURPRISE DOUBT
After paying Milan €4.5 million for the loan deal, Atalanta have taken a step back to reassess the situation regarding Yunus Musah. The paradox lies in the American’s development: over the last fortnight, he has scored his first goal in Serie A and his first in the Coppa Italia, in the semi-final against Lazio, following a difficult start to the season characterised by frequent appearances on the bench and very little playing time. Atalantawill have to decide whether to complete the signing by exercising the buy-back clause at €20.5 million. As things stand, the chances of this happening do not appear particularly high.
According to Filippo Terracciano, Cremonese, having paid AC Milan €500,000 in loan fees, are obliged to exercise the buy-back option for €3.5 million should they remain in the division. This is where the difficulties lie, surprisingly and contrary to the situation a month ago.
TOP CAPITAL GAIN FROM COLOMBO
Lorenzo Colombo is very close to joining Genoa on a permanent basis for around €10 million, which would represent a full capital gain for Milan. With 29 appearances and six goals scored so far, the Brianza-born striker has already met the first two conditions triggering the mandatory buy-back clause: the final one is linked to the Ligurian club’s survival, now little more than a formality for a side that, under De Rossi, is averaging points at a Europa League level.
TORNA BENNACER
In Bennacer’s case, the deal with Dinamo Zagreb was agreed on the basis of a free loan with an option to buy, set at around €10 million. It should also be noted that 40% of Bennacer’s salary – €4 million net per season as stipulated in his contract with Milan, which runs until 2027 – is paid by the Croatian club, whilst the remaining 60% is covered by the Rossoneri.
Given the financial terms that are beyond the Croatian club’s means and the persistence of his physical problems, Bennacer’s return to Milan is almost certain.
SPERANZA CHUKWUEZE
Fulham are very pleased with Chukwueze’s performances and there is a strong likelihood that they will exercise their option to buy him for around €28 million at the end of the season. This is where the Rossoneri’s greatest hopes lie for the Nigerian winger, who has so far scored three goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances.