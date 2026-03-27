An afternoon filled with sharing and joy. The happy faces of around twenty young patients – children and teenagers aged between 2 months and 17 years – and those of Matteo Gabbia, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the Milan Futuro youngsters Jacopo Sardo and Filippo Piermarini, who visited the children being treated at the Del Ponte Hospital in Varese. Autographs, gifts and a few words with the young patients, who appreciated this visit, which Milan carries out on a regular basis.
Translated by
Milan, delegation visits young patients: "It was lovely for them, but also for us: we saw how strong they are"
THE WORDS OF GABBIA
"These children have incredible strength: they make you realise what really matters. It’s not the first time; we often try to organise initiatives like this. It’s lovely to try and bring a smile to the children and their families, who are going through difficult times. The best thing is having the time to get to know these young people, to show them that we’re ordinary people, with the same fears and the same thoughts. We were struck by their strength and the smiles they manage to keep. They make you think: sometimes we get lost in very small problems,” said Gabbia.
STATEMENTS FROM THE PLAYERS OF MILAN FUTURO
"It was a truly moving experience. It’s not easy to deal with situations like this, but seeing a smile after a small gesture is something that stays with you. We hope to be able to do it again, because it means so much." The visit is part of a wider initiative. In recent months, Milan’s youth academy has organised a toy and fundraising drive, involving young people and families.
This is a strong signal from Milan of its commitment to the local community.