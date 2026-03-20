Milan, Allegri: "Leao? Let's put what happened behind us; Gimenez will be called up"

Was the team under too much pressure in Rome? Are you worried about a psychological backlash?
“There mustn’t be a backlash, partly because we made a few mistakes that we need to try and avoid, and we need to be more clinical up front. We had some good chances, but we also conceded two or three in the same way. We’ve worked on it, and tomorrow we hope to put in a better defensive performance. In the first half we conceded nine counter-attacks, the highest number this season. But the Lazio match was a continuation of the Cremona game, which had already been a disjointed affair. The derby is different; you have a different focus. We need to return to our composure and stay organised, which is our strength."
Should we stick with Leao and Pulisic or give Fullkrug a chance as the lone striker in the box?
"There are plenty of solutions to consider after the match. So far, Gimenez hasn’t been available and lacks match fitness; in fact, during the break we’ll see if we can organise a game for him. If, 20 minutes from the end, you need someone with those qualities, you only have one. So you either play him from the start or at the end. Everyone is fit; we need everyone. From here to the end, having five strikers available is very important.”
On Leao:
"He can easily play as a centre-forward; just look at the runs he made on Sunday, against Inter and Cremona, with those deep runs. When the play opens up, he feels a bit more at ease, but when he drifts wide and doesn’t get the ball, he drops out of the game a bit..."
They want to scrap VAR, what do you think?
"I don’t know, they’ll decide. The fewer changes, the better. I believe the referee is there, and they’re good at their job. Let them referee. Balance must prevail in all situations. There’s a fine line between VAR intervention and the referee; it might tip the balance. When they find the right understanding between them, then the referee will be even more at ease. But the referees are good; in recent matches they’ve been doing better. Guida refereed well, he let things go, he didn’t blow the whistle for minor fouls and that’s how it should be – football is a physical game. There are lots of young referees; they need to gain experience. Older referees have more experience and control over the situation.”