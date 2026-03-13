Milan: Allegri is very keen on Kim Min Jae, but the deal looks unlikely – here are the two reasons

His breakthrough in Naples and the Scudetto, followed by a move to Germany amid high expectations. And now Kim Min-jae has a new opportunity: a return to Italy.

The South Korean defender is once again emerging as a name that could set the summer transfer market alight. The 1996-born player is currently struggling at Bayern Munich, who two years ago spent nearly €60 million to snatch him from Serie A and bring him to Bavaria, and several Italian clubs have been eyeing the chance to take a gamble on him for months.