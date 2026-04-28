Michael Owen urges Man Utd to give Rasmus Hojlund 'fair crack of the whip' next season
Owen slams 'broken' United system
Speaking after United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, the former Manchester United striker expressed his desire to see Hojlund return to the fold next season. The striker is currently on loan at Napoli, having been shipped out following a difficult second season in Manchester where he managed just four Premier League goals. However, Owen argues that the fault lay with the team's lack of cohesion rather than the player's ability.
“I don’t care who you play up front, it’s very hard to judge when the team aren’t functioning,” Owen told Premier League Productions. “Strikers are the end of the chain, if the chain is broken, it’s pointless in many ways. I would love to see Hojlund and see what he can do now. He played in a Manchester United team that was broken and didn’t have any links and played poorly. Who’s to say he’s not really good? He’s doing really well in Italy now.”
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The impact of Carrick
The landscape at Old Trafford has changed significantly since Hojlund's departure, with Carrick steadying the ship and implementing a more fluid style of play. Owen pointed to the improvement of summer signing Benjamin Sesko, whose winning goal against Brentford took his tally to six goals in 12 appearances since the interim boss took over in January, as proof that a functional team can transform a striker's fortunes. He believes Hojlund would similarly benefit from the current tactical setup.
“Sesko... it was hard to judge but now that chain throughout the team is actually working, you are seeing a different type of player,” Owen added. “I just wonder how much wastage there has been for many years. Everyone says the purchases have been poor and that might be the case but sometimes they might not get a fair crack of the whip because they don’t get the service.”
Giggs joins the call for Hojlund return
Owen isn't the only former player suggesting a second chance for the Danish international. Club legends Ryan Giggs has also weighed in, noting that Hojlund was unlucky to be the only senior centre-forward at the club during his first year. Giggs suggested that having Hojlund and Sesko compete for a starting spot could provide the healthy competition United have lacked in recent seasons. Hojlund’s form in Italy has certainly caught the eye, with the forward finding a new lease of life under Antonio Conte, scoring 10 goals in 29 league appearances.
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The Napoli transfer hurdle
Despite the growing calls for a recall, United face a major contractual hurdle. The loan deal with Napoli reportedly includes an obligation-to-buy clause worth roughly £38m should the Italian side qualify for the Champions League. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has already stated that there are "no doubts" about the club's desire to keep the striker permanently.
With Hojlund becoming a fundamental part of the long-term project at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, United may find their hands tied. Unless the mandatory conditions of the loan are failed, at which point Owen and Giggs may get their wish to see the £72m signing back at the Theatre of Dreams for a fresh start.