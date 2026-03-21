Michael Olise shines, two Munich players fall flat: FC Bayern Munich, ratings and player-by-player reviews of the match against Union Berlin

Due to injuries and suspensions, manager Vincent Kompany had only a skeleton squad at his disposal. The bench was mainly made up of youth players, including Erblin Osmani (16) and Guido Della Rovere (18), both making their debuts. However, Kompany still had enough star players available for the starting line-up.

Michael Olise (43’) and Serge Gnabry (45’+1) put Munich ahead with a quick-fire double just before half-time. After the break, Harry Kane (49’) and Gnabry again (67’) added to the tally.

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