Matt Crocker leaves U.S. Soccer for Saudi Arabia job ahead of World Cup

In the short-term, Crocker's role will be filled by assistant sporting director Oguchi Onyewu, head of women's development Tracey Kevins, and COO Dan Helfrich while the federation begins a search for his successor.
Halfrich will guide sporting operations while working alongside CEO and Secretary General JT Batson and President Cindy Parlow Cone to assess the next steps. U.S. Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. Women's manager Emma Hayes, meanwhile, will also work with that group to continue building the established sporting structure while Crocker transitions out of the federation.