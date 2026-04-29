Marseille set Mason Greenwood price tag amid Juventus transfer interest - with Man Utd in line for financial boost

Juventus are preparing a summer swoop for Greenwood as they look to capitalise on the mounting uncertainty surrounding Marseille's financial position. The Italian giants have long been admirers of the 24-year-old and believe this transfer window represents the perfect opportunity to bring him to Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are ready to test Marseille's resolve. Greenwood is still a key player at the Orange Velodrome, but the prospect of joining one of Europe’s most decorated clubs in Serie A could prove too tempting to turn down if the two clubs can agree on a valuation.