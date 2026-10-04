'Zidane needs to maintain consistency!' - Mark van Bommel delivers mixed review of France despite praising Kylian Mbappe & Michael Olise

Ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Nations League meeting between Belgium and France, Van Bommel has taken time to analyse the strengths of Les Bleus. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Belgian boss was quick to identify the sheer volume of world-class talent available to his counterpart, Zinedine Zidane, recalling how Belgium lost the initial clash 1-0 on home soil following an 88th-minute moment of individual brilliance from Michael Olise.

Specifically, the Dutchman pointed to the impact of the nation's biggest names who have recently shone on the international stage. 'With the qualities individual, they can decide the fate of a match,' he explained. He cited the recent exploits of Kylian Mbappe during the trip to Turkiye and the emergence of Olise, who proved to be a handful for the Belgian defence in their previous encounter. Despite this admiration, Van Bommel suggests that relying solely on moments of magic is a dangerous game at the highest level of European football.