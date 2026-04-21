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Tom Hindle

Marco Rose to replace Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth boss when Spainard departs at end of Premier League season

M. Rose
A. Iraola
Bournemouth
Premier League

Former RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will take over as Bournemouth manager at the end of the season, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday. The German will step into the role soon to be vacated by Andoni Iraola, who announced earlier this year that he will leave in May. Iraola is expected to be a hot commodity this summer.

  • Newcastle United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Rose taking the top job

    Bournemouth moved quickly in their succession planning to replace Iraola.Although highly-regarded Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was reportedly under consideration, Rose has taken the top job.

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  • RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    An impressive pedigree

    Rose will arrive on England's south coast boasting a top resume. Once one of the most highly thought of coaches in Europe, he has held multiple top jobs, including those of Borussia Dortmund and, most recently, RB Leipzig. He has won the Austrian Bundesliga twice and the German Cup in 2023.

  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Iraola on to a bigger job

    Iraola is expected to be in line for a big job this summer. The Cherries' boss has impressed with his attacking football and ability to push for Europe with a relatively inexpensive squad. He has been named as a potential successor toPep Guardiola should he depart City this summer. Other clubs such as Real Madrid, Man United and Liverpool could also have vacancies to fill.

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  • AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Iraola's immaculate record

    Since taking over in 2023, Iraola has seen Bournemouth improve with every year. In his first season in charge, they tallied 48 points, the most in club history. They followed that with a ninth-place finish last year. This season, after losing nearly $300 million worth of talent, they are in contention for European football.

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