Marcelo Flores’ World Cup heartbreak, Jonathan David-Cyle Larin attacking questions: Five keys for Jesse Marsch’s Canada in pre-World Cup friendlies vs. Uzbekistan and Republic of Ireland

When Marsch revealed his 26-man World Cup squad, it featured all the best names available, despite injury worries for at least nine of them. Things worsened Saturday when Flores tweaked his knee in an awkward step and had to be piggybacked off the pitch by a trainer, as his Tigres UANL went on to lose to Toluca in the Champions Cup final.

“We were having dinner when we saw the play,” vice-captain and midfielder Stephen Eustàquio said of Flores’ injury. “Obviously, there are a couple of players who have been through that injury, and we kind of knew that it could possibly be what it is. It's very unfortunate after seeing the videos of when he was selected, his family crying with joy, and he was very important for us as a person, but also as a player.”

These friendlies will be vital for Canada to work back some of the players that Marsch has said are trending in the right direction. Top-choice center back Moïse Bombito hasn’t played since October after sustaining a fractured leg and says he will be “100 percent” for the June 12 World Cup opener, but still needs to ramp up his minutes. Fellow central defender, Alfie Jones, hasn’t played since December and is coming off ankle surgery. Left back Alphonso Davies is out for the match, but his understudy, Richie Laryea, hasn’t played since April 22, either, but could see minutes.

Further up the pitch, Promise David cracked the roster as he has enjoyed an accelerated recovery from hip tendon surgery in February, but has not played recent minutes. Winger Jacob Shaffelburg has only managed 223 MLS minutes this season and trained on the side throughout the training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Most players will get 45 minutes in the first match, with only Shaffelburg and fellow winger Ali Ahmed ruled out against Uzbekistan.

While Canada’s 26-man squad avoided the worst-case injury scenario, health and fitness remain the critical factors in these two matches - especially as Marsch waits for several key players to return to full sharpness and hopes Flores’ injury is the final setback.