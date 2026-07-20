Marc Cucurella confirms he will get tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face as Spain hero sticks to pre-World Cup promise

Despite his determination to keep his promise, the Spanish full-back confessed that he still has some logistical doubts about getting the tattoo.

"I don't know yet. I have to think about where I'm going to get it," Cucurella told Marca in the mixed zone. "People will also ask me, so it doesn't have to be in a visible place, but oh well. I think we have a long journey ahead of us now, I hope they give me ideas, I'll think about it and then I'll have to do it."

De la Fuente also commented on the matter during the celebrations following the World Cup title. Far from trying to dissuade his players from such aesthetic follies, the coach emphasizsed the importance of integrity and keeping one's word, saying: "I've already told them they were wrong. And if you make a promise, you have to keep it. I'm not that ugly either."