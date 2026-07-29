Manuel Neuer confirms he plans to retire at end of 2026-27 season as Bayern Munich icon aims to sign off with third Champions League crown

Neuer has revealed that the 2026-27 season will likely be his final campaign as a professional footballer. Having recently signed a one-year contract extension at the Allianz Arena, the 40-year-old icon has used the club’s pre-season training camp in Tegernsee to clarify his future plans.
"I don't play the matches just to say, 'This is my last game,'" Neuer told reporters. "It doesn't matter whether this might have been my last time at one stadium or another – we'll see. It certainly looks very much as though I'm going to retire."