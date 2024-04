African Manchester United and Liverpool supporters express varied opinions after their 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Although the Reds controlled most of the match, they relied on a Mohamed Salah penalty six minutes from time to salvage a draw and avoid defeat.

This result leaves Liverpool trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal only on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games left in the fiercely contested title race.

As the league approaches its climax, GOAL examines social media reactions following the match.