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Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Manchester United end their 1,016-day Champions League goal drought with a dominant victory over Sabah

Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Manchester United
Sabah FK
Champions League

Manchester United have emphatically announced their return to Europe's elite competition, crushing Azerbaijani side Sabah in a completely one-sided encounter at Old Trafford. The impressive 4-0 victory not only secured crucial points in the league phase but also officially ended a miserable 1,016-day wait for a Champions League goal that had haunted the club for years.

  • Ending the European curse

    Manchester United have finally ended their long and painful wait for a goal in the UEFA Champions League. Before their match against Sabah, the club had gone 1,016 days without finding the back of the net in Europe's premier tournament.

    The last time United celebrated a Champions League goal was on November 29, when Scott McTominay scored in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray during the 2023 group stage. After failing to qualify for the competition in the previous two seasons and ending their last campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the pressure was immense to deliver a statement performance upon their return.

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  • Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Cunha sparks the Old Trafford rout

    The breakthrough moment arrived just before the half-hour mark when Matheus Cunha opened the scoring, instantly lifting the heavy burden off the shoulders of the players. Cunha capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Patrick Dorgu to smash a close-range shot into the top left corner. This crucial goal opened the floodgates for Manchester United, who quickly took complete control of the match.

    Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead just before the break, driving a precise shot into the centre of the goal following an incisive pass from Youri Tielemans. Moments later, Benjamin Sesko added a third goal on the stroke of half-time, effectively ending the match as a competitive contest before the whistle blew.

  • Martinez seals a dominant performance

    United maintained their relentless pressure in the second half, refusing to give the Azerbaijani visitors any chance to breathe or recover. The defence remained incredibly solid, while the attacking players continued to create numerous opportunities to extend their advantage.

    Lisandro Martinez eventually grabbed the fourth and final goal in the 68th minute, capitalising on a well-worked set-piece situation to fire a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner. This comprehensive 4-0 triumph at Old Trafford propelled United into fourth place in the overall Champions League standings. They currently sit just behind Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, trailing only on goal difference after a truly spectacular and highly encouraging start.

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  • Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Derby showdown looms

    Following this spectacular European return, Manchester United must now shift their focus to Sunday’s crucial Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford. United currently sit 11th in the table with four points from their opening three games. In stark contrast, City arrive boasting a perfect record of three wins at the summit. Fans will hope this emphatic victory provides the momentum needed to derail their flawless rivals.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Premier League
Shafa crest
Shafa
SHA
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB