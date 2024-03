After Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to local rivals City on Sunday, a majority of the team’s fans have rallied behind goalkeeper André Onana.

Even though the Red Devils initially took the lead with Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute goal, they stumbled as Phil Foden scored twice and Erling Haaland sealed the deal with a third in stoppage time.

Despite the team conceding three goals, a significant portion of United's fans have thrown their support behind Onana.

GOAL presents some of these unfiltered opinions from social media as some African fans backed the Cameroon international.