Manchester City striker Erling Haaland surpasses Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic with match-winning brace for Norway

Haaland reached another astonishing milestone today, scoring his 64th international goal during a thrilling 3-2 victory for Norway against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Haaland has now surpassed both Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, who finished their respective international careers with 62 goals, according to The Athletic.

Haaland achieved this remarkable feat in just his 56th appearance for his country, maintaining an incredible ratio of more than one goal per game. He initially found the back of the net in the 18th minute, doubling the lead for Norway after Oscar Bobb opened the scoring just four minutes earlier.



