'What?!' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes painfully reveals how his son loves Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai

Fernandes' remarkable creative output on the pitch has cemented his legacy among the Premier League's all-time great playmakers. Having established himself as United's primary creative catalyst, the Portuguese reflected on the historic milestone of surpassing Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne to break their long-standing joint-assist record.

He said: "Obviously it's very special, breaking a record that was there for many years. Kevin was able to equal that and it was something unbelievable for me. The day I got 14 or 15 assists, my highest in the Premier League, for me that was already an achievement."

Fernandes maintained that continuous self-improvement remains his primary ambition rather than hunting down individual milestones, adding: "What I put in myself is to be a better version of myself and not trying to beat someone else. Then, as I got closer everyone started talking a lot about it and you look at that, you see that, but it was never an aim to try to overtake Thierry and Kevin. Because it's part of my game it came and I was very happy. I wouldn't put a number (in terms of rating) on the season I had but personally it was a very successful one."