Man City star Rodri reported to police by angry neighbours over 'invasion of privacy'

Local inhabitants have been vocal about their frustration, noting that the drone's proximity is particularly intrusive given the height of the properties. One resident, an HGV driver living on the 34th floor, described the moment he and his partner spotted the device.

"I live with my partner on a high floor and the last thing you expect to see when you’re watching telly is a drone a metre outside the window," he told The Sun. "My wife is very unnerved by it. One of the benefits of living so high up is that you’re not overlooked by anyone, but now we are being plagued by Rodri and his drone."

Another neighbour added that the situation felt like a violation of the voyeurism laws, confirming that his girlfriend called 101 to complain about the ongoing nuisance.