Man City progressing with Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer talks as Arsenal set to miss out on €100m Lille star
City overtake Arsenal in transfer race
According to reports from Sky Sport, City have accelerated their efforts to sign Bouaddi. The English giants have successfully moved ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit of the 18-year-old academy graduate. Arsenal were previously considered the favourites, but their decision to prioritise a move for Bruno Guimaraes has allowed City to take control.
Negotiations between sporting director Hugo Viana and Lille president Olivier Letang are described as almost constant, with the two executives preferring regular phone calls over formal meetings. The English side have already submitted several verbal offers, but Lille have firmly rejected all of them as they aim to secure the best possible deal for their prized homegrown asset.
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Financial gap remains despite contract agreement
Lille have maintained a firm stance on their financial demands and continue to hold out for a symbolic €100 million fee. On the other hand, City are hoping to finalise the transfer for a fixed amount of around €90m, with additional performance-related bonuses included. This financial difference remains the primary obstacle separating the two clubs.
Bouaddi is firmly tied to his current employers, with a contract that expires on June 30, 2029. Despite this long-term commitment, there are no personal issues to resolve. The midfielder has already given his total agreement to join City, having accepted a lucrative deal that will run until June 2031. He is now fully prepared to make the move.
World Cup stardom and Lille statistics
Bouaddi truly stole the spotlight with his outstanding midfield performances for Morocco during the recent World Cup. The talented teenager was a revelation on the global stage, though his journey ended in the quarter-finals following a tough 2-0 defeat against France.
Domestically, the young star has been a consistent presence since emerging from the youth ranks. Across his professional career with Lille, he has played 96 matches in all competitions. Although he has provided four assists during that time, he has yet to score his first senior goal for the club. Nevertheless, his immense potential and ability to control the tempo of a game have convinced City to make him a primary target this summer.
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What happens next?
The upcoming week promises to be absolutely decisive as City aim to perfectly synchronise the arrival of Bouaddi with the anticipated departure of Rodri to Real Madrid. The Manchester club are highly motivated to bridge the current valuation gap with Lille. Fans can expect rapid and significant developments as they push to finalise this complex double operation.
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