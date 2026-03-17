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Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Bernardo Silva handball blunder ruins comeback hopes as Pep Guardiola comes up short against Los Blancos AGAIN in Champions League

Bernardo Silva was sent off for the first time in his career in what may prove to be a nightmare farewell to the Champions League with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid to exit the competition 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16. Bernardo was given a double punishment for handballing Vinicius Jr's shot on the line as the Brazilian scored from the penalty spot to give City an almost impossible task.

Vinicius scored again in added time to snatch another victory for Madrid after Erling Haaland had equalised at the end of the first half, the Brazilian's double sealing City's third successive elimination at the hands of the 15-times European champions, and their fourth in five years.

To rev up the fans before kick-off, videos of the greatest comebacks in City's history were shown on the big screen, from Gillingham and Tottenham in the pre-Abu Dhabi era to Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan snatching back Premier League titles on the final day of the season. The caption read: "We've been down before, we've been counted out, but time and time again we defied the odds. We believe."

City began the game like they genuinely felt the comeback was on, and when Rodri was denied by Thibaut Courtois, moments after the Belgian had thwarted Rayan Cherki, he gestured to the crowd to roar the team on. But City always looked vulnerable to Madrid's quick break and almost conceded when Vinicius hit the post and then saw his rebound blocked on the line by Bernardo. 

They ended up suffering a worse fate as referee Clement Turpin was encouraged to review the play by the VAR and awarded a penalty before sending Bernardo off. 

Unlike in the first leg, Vinicius kept his cool from the penalty spot and gave Madrid a seemingly unsurmountable four-goal lead against 10 men. The Etihad was stunned into silence and all belief seemed to drain away from the fans. Not from the players, though, and after many attempts and numerous Courtois saves, Haaland bundled in an equaliser shortly before half-time.

City kept on plugging away in the second half but substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Courtois, also frustrated the hosts, denying Haaland while he watched Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and even Abdukodir Khusanov fire wide while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jeremy Doku had goals ruled out for offside. 

City finally lost faith late in the game and Vinicius punished them in added time, moments after having a goal ruled out for offside himself.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Saved well from Brahim and Tchouameni (twice), although made a risky move coming out of his area to challenge Vinicius even if it went unpunished

    Matheus Nunes (7/10):

    Defended well against Vinicius on several occasions. Stayed mostly away from attacking duties and was taken off for Semenyo as City sought an unlikely comeback.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (8/10):

    A ray of light amid the darkness. Demonstrated his recovery speed with a brilliant tackle on Brahim and also nicked the ball from Vinicius' feet. Won the hearts of many supporters.

    Ruben Dias (5/10):

    Struggled against Vinicius and Brahim, and it was no great surprise to see him hooked at half-time for Guehi.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (6/10):

    Combined well with Doku down the left in the first half. Scored an offside header late in the game.

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    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (3/10):

    Lost his nerve by handling the ball, effectively ending the game as a contest. Could have no real complaints with the decision even though he protested it fiercely. A careless moment you wouldn't expect from City's captain and a sad way for him to likely bid farewell to the competition as a City player.

    Rodri (7/10):

    Showed belief and leadership from the start until he was taken off for Gonzalez on 74 minutes having run himself into the ground. 

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Had a lacklustre first half in which the only thing he contributed were blocked shots, and he was brutally taken off at half-time for Ake.

  • Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    At last started a game and gave City some spark in attack in their exciting start to the game, although he should have made Courtois work harder with his early strike. Just missed the target from outside the box in the second half.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Wasted a couple of chances before his scrappy goal. Missed a couple more after the break, prompting Guardiola to take him off.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    Had the run of Alexander-Arnold and, rather like in the first leg, his twisting dribbles into the box deserved better finishes from his team-mates.

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  • Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Marc Guehi (5/10):

    Switched off at the death as Vinicius won the match.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Shored up the defence for most of the second half until Madrid's late onslaught.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Didn't contribute any more than Haaland.

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Missed the target with his one effort.

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    Madrid kicked on after he came on, although that wasn't necessarily his fault.

    Pep Guardiola (5/10):

    Picking Reijnders over O'Reilly backfired while taking off Haaland didn't make loads of sense. That said, his hands were already tied due to Bernardo's moment of madness. His pain against Madrid continues to endure, and this would be no way to say goodbye to the Champions League with City.

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