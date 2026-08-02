Federico Chiesa makes a decisive call on his Liverpool future amid strong transfer interest from Atletico Madrid and Serie A
Committing to Anfield amid external interest
Chiesa appears ready to completely commit his immediate future to Liverpool, despite attracting significant attention from several top European sides.
According to football-italia, the Italy international has definitively decided to remain at Anfield for the upcoming campaign. This decision serves as a major setback for Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, who were heavily linked with a summer move for the player.
Additionally, Chiesa had been widely tipped to seal a return to Serie A following his previous spells with Fiorentina and Juventus. However, the winger is now fully focused on proving his worth in the Premier League and establishing himself as a vital asset for the club.
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A fresh start under new management
This development represents a remarkable turnaround for Chiesa, as a summer departure looked almost certain just weeks ago. The forward struggled for regular minutes during Arne Slot's tenure, making only nine starts after completing a £12.5 million transfer in August 2024.
However, the appointment of Iraola has provided a fresh start. Following a 4-2 victory over Sunderland on Saturday, Chiesa stated: "Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool."
Adapting to demanding tactical shifts
Liverpool have been actively implementing high-intensity tactics under Iraola, and Chiesa is eagerly adapting to these new demands. Against Sunderland, the coach boldly deployed Chiesa as a central striker rather than in his traditional wide role. The player has fully embraced this challenge and remains extremely confident that Liverpool have the required depth to compete for major honours this year.
Chiesa explained the tactical shift, stating: "The only conversations I’ve had with the coach have been about pressing and tactics. He put me striker today. I have played my whole career as a winger but I am happy to play striker as well. We have been training two weeks now with a new coach and we have seen what he wants."
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Crucial weeks ahead for the Italian
As the transfer window remains open until the end of August, Liverpool will aim to finalise their squad preparations. Chiesa must now focus entirely on mastering Iraola's demanding system and maintaining peak physical fitness. If he successfully avoids further injury setbacks, the Italian attacker could play a critical role in helping Liverpool navigate a highly competitive domestic and European calendar.
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