Lionel Scaloni apologises to Argentina fans for 2026 World Cup failure in lengthy new statement
Scaloni reflects on a week of mixed emotions
Scaloni, known for his reserved nature and preference for staying out of the limelight, felt that the magnitude of the moment required a direct connection with the supporters who followed the team across North America.
The manager opened his statement by highlighting the intense psychological toll the last seven days have taken on him and his staff. Scaloni wrote: "After an intense week where sadness and joy intertwined, tears and smiles, anguish and tranquility, nerves and calm, I can finally sit down and write a few words. Even though you know I'm not a big fan of social media, this might be the best way to reach you."
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An apology for the dream that fell short
The core of Scaloni’s message was a profound sense of responsibility toward the millions of fans who expected a repeat of the 2022 triumph. The manager did not hide behind tactical excuses or external factors, instead offering a sincere apology for failing to deliver the ultimate prize. He expressed a deep understanding of what football means to the Argentine people, especially as a temporary escape from daily struggles.
"All I can say is I'm sorry I couldn't bring you another trophy and give you a new joy, even if only for a few days, that might make you forget all the bad things in life," Scaloni stated.
Defending the 'warriors' and their values
While the result was not what the nation desired, Scaloni was quick to shift the focus toward the character and resilience displayed by his players throughout the tournament. He referred to his squad as "warriors". The 48-year-old manager listed a series of virtues that he believes define this generation of Argentine talent, emphasising that their legacy should not be measured solely by silverware but by the way they represented the shirt under immense pressure.
Scaloni said: "But I want you to remember what we tried to show this group of players, my warriors, as I called them when I spoke to my wife about them. "The effort, the desire, the will, the 'I can,' the refusal to give up (even when everything gets tough), giving it your all (even when you have nothing left), enduring harsh criticism (from people who don't even know us), the composure, the will to keep going when your legs no longer obey your brain… That is the real trophy."
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Gratitude and an uncertain future
As the statement drew to a close, Scaloni took the time to express his gratitude to the extensive network of professionals who supported the team's mission. From his immediate coaching staff to the "silent" workers at the AFA who ensured the team's comfort behind the scenes, the manager acknowledged that a World Cup campaign is an immense collective effort. However, Scaloni still did not clarify his future with Argentina, with his current contract set to expire in December.
"Eternally grateful to my coaching staff, players, the AFA staff, those who quietly work to make us comfortable, and to each and every one of you for the affection shown," Scaloni said.
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