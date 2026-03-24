'Doesn't know how to play Lionel Messi!' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino calls out Thierry Henry for 'disrespectful' criticism of his PSG tenure

The former PSG manager has broken his silence regarding the scrutiny he faced while managing the star-studded "MNM" trio of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Speaking with L'Equipe, Pochettino expressed deep frustration over how his tactical decisions were portrayed by high-profile pundits.
Central to his grievance is Arsenal icon Henry, who frequently questioned Pochettino’s setup during his time as a Ligue 1 analyst. The Argentine coach suggested that the narrative surrounding his tenure was often fueled by misinformation rather than the operational realities of managing world-class talent in the French capital.