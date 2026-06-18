Lionel Messi's father Jorge 'dealing with a health issue' as family hits out at 'irresponsible media attention'

Per ESPN, the Messi family said in a statement: "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing. In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated what is strictly a private family matter. The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest relatives have real and accurate information regarding Jorge’s condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful.

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge’s privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy - as well as that of his entire family - be respected throughout this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your understanding."