Lionel Messi posts emotional reaction to Barcelona clinching back-to-back La Liga titles

Messi may be playing his football thousands of miles away with Inter Miami, but his heart remains firmly at the Spotify Camp Nou. Shortly after the final whistle blew on Sunday evening, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a message to his official Instagram account to mark the occasion. His post, which quickly went viral among the Blaugrana faithful, read: "Campeones!!! Visca el Barca!!! (Long live Barca)"
The message was a clear show of support for Hansi Flick’s squad, who have dominated the domestic landscape for the second year running. Messi, who remains the club's all-time leading scorer, has frequently demonstrated his ongoing connection to the Catalan giants since his departure in 2021, and this latest triumph provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate with his beloved Blaugrana.Instagram/leomessi