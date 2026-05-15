Could Lionel Messi win a ninth Ballon d’Or? Argentine GOAT & Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal told by Ruud Gullit what must happen in order to land 2026 Golden Ball

A more likely victor would be Barcelona sensation Yamal. At 18 years of age, he has already finished as runner-up in the Ballon d’Or vote and has La Liga and European Championship crowns on a glittering CV.

It has been suggested that the talented teenager could go on to eclipse Messi’s tally of eight Golden Balls, with time very much on his side, but Gullit is not convinced that said process will begin in 2026.

Asked if Yamal can open his account this year, allowing him to start chasing down the greatest of all-time, former Netherlands international Gullit said: “I think it depends on how you perform at the World Cup now. Even if you win a Champions League - Yamal can't win that this time anyway - he needs to excel at the World Cup to make his mark and be in contention for the Ballon d'Or, because he hasn't been in the final.

“So who else is in the Champions League final who comes close this year? [Ousmane] Dembele, of course - he's already won it. But for me, one of the best is Vitinha. Unbelievable player. I think he's the engine of that midfield. He could be a fantastic player as well at the World Cup.”