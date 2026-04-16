Lionel Messi completes purchase of Spanish club in surprise move as Inter Miami superstar 'reinforces close ties to Barcelona'

The Argentine icon has acquired full ownership of the Catalan club, which currently competes in Group V of the Tercera RFEF (fourth tier of Spanish football). With the team firmly in contention for promotion, the move marks a significant step for Messi as he looks to build a legacy beyond his playing days in Major League Soccer.
In the official announcement, the motivation behind the deal was made clear. "With this operation, Messi reinforces his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia. A connection that dates back to the time when he was an FC Barcelona player and has remained indelible throughout the years," the statement read.