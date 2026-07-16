'Levels to these games' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells England flops to 'look in the mirror' after World Cup defeat to 'proper team' Argentina
Ibrahimovic questions England's big-game pedigree
England’s wait for a major international trophy has been extended beyond 60 years following their semi-final defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup. Despite high expectations heading into the tournament, the Three Lions once again failed to bridge the gap between being contenders and champions, falling at the penultimate hurdle as they did in 1990 and 2018.
Speaking at a panel in New York, Ibrahimovic was unforgiving in his analysis of Thomas Tuchel’s side. The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward suggested that England’s run to the semi-finals was deceptive and that they lacked the quality to compete with the world's elite on the biggest stage - even though the Three Lions were just minutes away from the final, holding a 1-0 lead until Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute, before Lautaro Martinez snatched the winner in the 92nd.
- Getty Images Sport
The 'proper team' reality check
Ibrahimovic highlighted the difference in quality between England’s previous opponents and the challenge posed by Argentina. He argued that while England can navigate their way past lesser nations - having beaten DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16, and Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals - they consistently struggle when faced with top-tier opposition in knockout football.
"If you go back, England has won a World Cup," Ibrahimovic told a mypartner.com panel. "How many times did England beat a proper team? Can I ask the audience here? A proper team? Yesterday they played against a proper team [Argentina] in a major tournament. Winning against Norway, with all the respect for Norway, it's not a proper team. And I'm Swedish, that's f*cking teasing."
Levels to the international game
The Swede went on to dismiss the English media's portrayal of the national team, suggesting that a culture of hype often masks the squad's technical and mental deficiencies. For Ibrahimovic, the defeat to the reigning world champions served as a necessary jolt for a nation that he believes overestimates its own standing in the global game, despite having reached the European Championship final in the last two editions in 2020 and 2024.
"But Argentina is a proper team. So yes, England, they show fighting spirit, they show their mentality. But let's be honest, they didn't beat a proper team," he added. "And when you beat a proper team, then you start talking. But I know the English press, they like the gossip, they like the propaganda to build them up, to make them big. Yesterday was a reality check. There is levels to these games. Levels. That's the difference. Look here in mirror and ask yourself how good are you?"
- AFP
The Premier League misconception
Addressing the common argument that the Premier League’s dominance should translate to international success, Ibrahimovic - who played in the division with Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, winning the League Cup, the FA Community Shield, and the Europa League - was quick to point out that the division's quality is largely driven by its global talent pool rather than domestic coaching or English players alone. He cautioned against using club-level wealth as a metric for the national team's talent.
"People, according to themselves, they think they are good, better than everybody else," Ibrahimovic concluded. "But the reality is the Premier League is not only based on English players. You have a mix of the foreign players that represent Premier League and that's why Premier League is good."
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