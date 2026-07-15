Leeds take legal action against Leicester over failed Premier League promotion bid after Foxes' break financial rules

According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds have served a statement of claim against Leicester over the fact they were denied automatic promotion in the 2023-24 season. Leicester won the Championship title and finished two places above Leeds, but were later penalised for breaking spending rules. Leeds subsequently lost in the play-off final and were forced to endure another season in the second tier.

The legal claim includes specific financial losses and requests an assessment of damages resulting from the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) breach. Leicester were handed a six-point penalty last season as a consequence of their financial violations during that title-winning campaign. Both Leeds and Leicester have declined to comment on the matter.