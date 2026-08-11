Leagues Cup Rondo: Are Austin FC for real? Can Robert Lewandowski lift early silverware in Chicago? Which Liga MX giant will emerge?

Is this competition good now? For years, Leagues Cup has existed on the periphery of the MLS season. It was the kind of trophy that only mattered when you won it, awkwardly shoehorned in the middle of the season.

Now, in an already disrupted campaign thanks to the World Cup, the competition has more of a moment. For two-plus weeks, North American soccer is in Leagues Cup mode. This, for the most part, is a good thing. Both MLS and Liga MX have stressed the importance of the competition, and, objectively, having the best of Liga MX play the best of MLS is a good idea.

But how do the results look this year? Well, for one, the cream has risen to the top. The best Liga MX sides - for the most part - are well-placed to qualify for the knockouts. The same goes, loosely, for MLS - aside from surprise contenders Austin FC. The product is pretty good too, even if there are entirely valid concerns about attendance. But what can we make of Leagues Cup as a whole? And where does it go from here?

GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.







