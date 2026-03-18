Bad news for Lazio and beyond: Mattia Zaccagni has suffered a muscle injury and will miss the play-offs with the national team, facing a lengthy spell onthe sidelines. Here is the official statement and the expected recovery time.
Translated by
Lazio hit by Zaccagni setback: he has a muscle injury and will miss the playoffs with Italy
THE PRESS RELEASE
Yet another injury in what has so far been a disappointing and unlucky season. The club itself announced the news in an official statement: "Today, following a consultation between the medical staff – comprising Prof. Ivo Pulcini, Prof. Fabio Rodia and the club doctor, Dr Italo Leo – S.S. Lazio announces the following. During the Lazio v Milan league match, Mattia Zaccagni sustained a moderate post-traumatic muscle injury to the vastus medialis and vastus intermedius of his right thigh. The player has already begun the recovery programme," the statement reads.
RECOVERY TIMES
It’s a tricky injury, as it’s a moderate-grade injury with a recovery time of over a month: he’ll miss the upcoming match against Bologna, the Italy internationals, as well as the games against Parma, Fiorentina and Napoli in April. He will aim to be fit for Lazio’s most important fixture of the season, namely the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Atalanta on 22 April, but that would require a miraculous recovery. Otherwise, he will work towards returning for the match against Udinese on 26 April, which is Matchday 34. It is too early to say the season is over, but Zaccagni will only be back for the very last few games.