Will Lawrence Shankland get 20 goals a season for Rangers? Old Firm giants receive striker warning as Kenny Miller backs ‘Scotland’s best’ to be a ‘strong signing’

Glasgow native Shankland, who grew up as a Rangers supporter, has returned to his roots on a two-year contract - which includes a 12-month extension option - after severing ties with Hearts.
He came agonisingly close to savouring Scottish Premiership title glory in Edinburgh last season, only to see final day heartache endured against Celtic. A fresh start and new challenge is being embraced by a man that also represented his country at the 2026 World Cup.
Shankland has been a regular source of end product down the years - from Queens Park to Ayr and Dundee United - but is now preparing to strut his stuff on the grandest of domestic and continental stages.
Boasting emotional ties to any given employer can go one of two ways, but personal passion should be considered a positive - as 100 per cent commitment to the collective cause is guaranteed.