Is Lauren James injured? Lionesses get fitness update ahead of crunch clash with Spain after seeing Chelsea star sit out World Sevens Football final

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thompson believed the winning mindset ingrained within the Chelsea squad was crucial to the success, noting that the team always wants to win in anything they do. She told the Blues' official website: "It was a way for us to have fun and compete, but at Chelsea, we always want to win in anything we do. We kept on believing in each other [in the final], knowing that even when we were down, we were still able to come back and win. I think that is something that we want to keep doing with Chelsea."