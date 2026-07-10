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Pau Cubarsi Lamine Yamal Spain GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Lamine Yamal isn't Spain's only potential 'era-defining' player - Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsi has actually outperformed his fellow teenage sensation at the World Cup

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Hansi Flick is regularly left astounded by the maturity of Pau Cubarsi's displays for Barcelona. "It's incredible to watch how well he defends," the German coach admitted last season. "He's young, he's only 19, but then you realise how long he’s already been playing at this level. We're very fortunate to have him. In terms of his performances, he's right up there with Lamine Yamal."

When you consider the latter is regarded by many as the most talented teenager ever to play the game, that's high praise - and yet it's hardly hyperbole.

Indeed, Cubarsi has actually played a bigger role in Spain reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup than his injury-affected Barcelona team-mate, and he is presently making a compelling case to be named young player of the tournament.

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    Missing out on the Euros

    When Luis de la Fuente left a 17-year-old Cubarsi out of his squad for Euro 2024, he explained that it was nothing to do with his tender age - and we still have no reason to doubt the Spain coach, given he didn't just bring Yamal to the tournament in Germany, he started him in all but one of La Roja's games.

    De la Fuente simply felt that, at the time, he had four other centre-backs available to him of "a higher level". That's not been the case for some time, though. In fact, there aren't many defenders at the World Cup performing at a higher level than Cubarsi right now, full stop.

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    Unbeatable back five

    Spain's flawless defensive record in North America is obviously a team effort. First-choice centre-forward Mikel Oyarzabal presses from the front, while Rodri remains in a league of his own when it comes to protecting a back four. Each member of the back five has also played their part in La Roja reaching the last eight without conceding a single goal.

    Marcu Cucurella is showing why Real Madrid have just paid €60 million (£51m/$68.5m) to sign him from Chelsea, Unai Simon has justified his continued selection ahead of David Raya and Joan Garcia with five consecutive clean sheets, Aymeric Laporte is playing as well as ever at 32 and, perhaps most importantly of all, Pedro Porro looks nothing like a Tottenham player while playing for his country.

    The quality and composure of Cubarsi's performances are worthy of special mention, though.

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    'Era-defining player'

    Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised Cubarsi has looked so comfortable on the game's grandest stage.

    He's been a regular for Barcelona since the age of 17 and was, just like Yamal, previously described as "an era-defining player" by club legend Xavi, while former captain Carles Puyol predicted that he'd be the Blaugrana's No.1 centre-back for at least the next 15 years.

    Cubarsi himself has also stated that he doesn't feel any pressure at all on the pitch. However, that doesn't make what he's doing at a World Cup at 19 any less extraordinary.


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    Perfect partnership

    From a defensive perspective, he's not put a foot wrong, and Laporte has unquestionably helped in that regard, given the pair have formed a formidable centre-back partnership, as De la Fuente has pointed out.

    "At crucial moments, a player like Laporte brings that experience Cuba needs [alongside him], and they complement each other fantastically," the Spain coach said. "We've achieved a phenomenal balance in the centre of defence."

    In Cubarsi, though, Cubarsi also have an extra playmaker, a La Masia graduate schooled in the art of building from the back. In that sense, it's not in the least bit surprising that, at the time of writing, only Rodri has played more passes than Cubarsi at the World Cup.

    He's become utterly integral to Spain's gameplan, which is why he's one of only four members of De la Fuente's squad to have played every minute of their campaign so far.


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    Injury issues

    Yamal's involvement has been severely impacted by the hamstring injury that brought a premature end to his 2025-26 season with Barcelona, and initially cast considerable doubt over his participation in the World Cup.

    The 18-year-old didn't feature in either of Spain's warm-up games and was only fit enough for a 19-minute cameo in the shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

    Yamal did manage to play the first half of the 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia and Spain looked a completely different team with him on the field. As well as opening the scoring in Atlanta, Yamal added a whole other dimension to La Roja's attacking play.

    However, he has struggled since. His wonderful dribbling skills were on show in round-of-32 rout of Austria - a game in which Spain became the first team to start two teenagers in a knockout stage match since Pele at the 1958 World Cup - but Yamal once again got very little change of out his nemesis, Nuno Mendes, in the 1-0 win over Portugal.

    Consequently, the most feared winger in football is rather surprisingly still waiting for his first assist of the World Cup going into Friday's quarter-final clash with Belgium, having created just five chances in the tournament so far.

  • Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Saving the best for last?

    The thing is, though, Yamal knows he's not performed at anything like his usual level thus far - and he's not in the least bit perturbed.

    "I'm very demanding of myself," he told Mundo Deportivo. "I'm never satisfied with what I'm doing. Besides that, I just need to keep playing. I was out for almost two months, and it's not the same as when you've already played seven games in a row.

    "Keep touching the ball, keep playing, keep adding minutes and, obviously, that [big] match will come. In the end, people remember these moments, from the round of 16 and the quarter-finals onwards. That's when I'm most motivated.

    "I've taken this whole process calmly so I can arrive at this point in good shape. I feel great, eager to show what we are as Spain and what I am.

    "I've never been the best player in the group stage. The closer the important matches get, the semi-finals or the final, the better I play."

    The idea that the latter rounds of the World Cup will bring the best out of Yamal is a terrifying thought for Belgium, as well as every other team left in the tournament.

    Yamal stepping up to the mark when it mattered most helped Spain win Euro 2024. History could easily repeat itself at the World Cup - especially now that it seems they've got an era-defining player in defence, too.

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