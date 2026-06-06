Lamine Yamal wins another prize! Barcelona star crowned La Liga Player of the Season while Joan Garcia earns best save award

Yamal capped a remarkable campaign by being named La Liga Player of the Season following his standout performances for Barcelona. The 18-year-old played a central role in the club's title-winning season as Flick's side finished top of the table with 94 points. The winger ended the league campaign with 16 goals and 11 assists, underlining his importance in Barcelona's attack. The La Masia graduate also shared the Zarra Trophy with team-mate Ferran Torres.
Barcelona's dominance extended beyond the main individual award. Flick was named Coach of the Season for the second consecutive year after guiding the Catalan giants to the top of Spanish football.