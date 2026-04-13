Lamine Yamal hoping for LeBron James-esque performance and asks Diego Simeone for 'a favour' as Barcelona star eyes comeback win against Atletico Madrid

Yamal has made a bold statement ahead of Barcelona's trip to the Metropolitano by updating his social media presence with a nod to basketball royalty. The 18-year-old replaced his social media image with a picture of LeBron James clutching the Larry O'Brien Trophy, specifically referencing the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 2016 NBA Finals comeback.
Barcelona find themselves in this precarious position after a clinical victory for Atletico in the first leg, which saw Pau Cubarsi sent off and Julian Alvarez score a stunning free-kick. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the winger explained the digital gesture, explaining its significance as he looks to take on a key role in a huge comeback for the Catalan side.
“It’s one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow’s game. I hope I play as well as he does. We have a lot of veterans, young players… I’m not the only one,” Yamal told reporters, hoping that just as James overcame a 3-1 series deficit, Barca can recover from their aggregate disadvantage.