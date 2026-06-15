Can Kylian Mbappe share the limelight or does he have Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo main character energy? Fellow World Cup winner sees mindset changing
PSG's all-time leading goalscorer and a 'Galactico' in Madrid
Leboeuf, who collected a global crown with Les Bleus in 1998, has been speculating on what the present and future could hold for Mbappe. The jet-heeled forward was billed as a superstar-in-the-making from the moment that he broke through at Monaco while still in his teens.
The most prestigious of prizes was captured with France in 2018, before netting a World Cup final hat-trick at Qatar 2022 as penalty shootout heartache was endured against Messi and Argentina.
Mbappe has gone on to become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer, before taking on ‘Galactico’ status at Real Madrid, and is poised to make history at international level by moving to the top of another notable goal chart with his country.
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Like Messi and Ronaldo: Can Mbappe share the limelight?
The 27-year-old is happy taking centre stage under the brightest of spotlights, with remarkable individual standards being maintained. That standing places him in a talent bracket alongside the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, but is he happy to be a team player when required?
When that question was put to Leboeuf, the former defender - speaking in association with World Cup Betting - told GOAL: “He's been created to be the main man. Since he's eight years old the world has promised him to be one of the best because he was incredible when he was very young and he kept on doing the right thing to become one of the best.
“But we have discovered lately, or he has discovered lately, that football is the collective game and in fact the team is a star and especially with all the big teams that we saw winning titles like the Champions League - Liverpool for example and now Paris Saint-Germain, it's all about playing together.
“When Real Madrid played awfully and they shouldn't have gone to the final against Liverpool. When they played Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City - no way they should have won those games but they managed to because of the collective spirit and that's why I think Kylian doesn't have that in his computer and when you don't have it it's hard to put it in - especially in this world right now where you need to be a star very quickly because we live in a dictator of emergency, as I call it, and also because we became very individual. The Ballon d'Or became very important, whereas in my time you got it and five minutes after it was forgotten.
“It's a different world and it's not only Kylian Mbappe guilty for that. We create importance on some spots where it shouldn't be and we are absolutely wrong because football showed us every game that if you don't play together it doesn't work. We saw Neymar, Messi, Mbappe playing together. Now we see Vinicius Jr and Mbappe playing together. It doesn't work because they don't fit into a collective spirit and that's what it is.
“When we saw Liverpool, who was a star at Liverpool? Mohamed Salah? Yeah, okay, but Virgil van Dijk was also a star and Alisson was a star and all those players who fought together, [Andy] Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, the two wing backs, they were the stars. They were crossing to each other to score goals. That was insane.
“That's why I love football. I love football to see that. I don't care about Mbappe dribbling four players. It doesn't impress me because he doesn't see the game. Why do we love Rodri? Why did we love Kevin De Bruyne? Because they saw where they were going to give the ball before receiving it. That's the spirit that I love and I wasn't a big fan of [Diego] Maradona even if he was a genius and a star. I didn't like people dribbling. I love people giving a pass one touch because he saw everything. Anticipation is the special skill for me.”
Will Mbappe complete a Premier League transfer at some point?
Mbappe has registered 86 goals through 103 appearances for Real Madrid, while taking his tally for France to 56. He has cut a frustrated figure at times in recent months, leading to inevitable questions being asked of whether another new challenge could be sought.
Pressed on whether one of the most destructive frontmen on the planet could embark on a Premier League quest, Leboeuf added: “The Premier League has changed. If it was the Premier League from when I played, I would have said no he's not ready for that. But with the pace that he has and the possibility that you can find in England when you play in the Premier League, yes I think Kylian Mbappe can play in any league in the world and that would be nice to see him in the Premier League fighting with Erling Haaland as a top scorer.
“That would be insane but I think with the price that it would cost, nobody can buy him right now. I don't think so. I don't think, and nobody who we think can be a contender for next season.
“Arsenal will need a striker but they don't use strikers. They go around the strikers so Mbappe would be very upset to have Gyokeres’ role where you wait for crosses, wait for passes and it never comes. And what Haaland has been capable of accepting with Pep Guardiola's system, touching one or two balls per period, I'm not sure Kylian Mbappe will accept that. So he will go back down as number 10, will try to touch the ball and maybe create a mess on the coach’s tactic.”
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France fixtures: Les Bleus' opener at the 2026 World Cup
Mbappe will be working under Jose Mourinho at Santiago Bernabeu next season, with the ‘Special One’ returning to Madrid for a second stint in the most demanding of coaching posts. He must establish quickly how to get the best out of a star-studded squad.
For now, Mbappe is fully focused on World Cup matters - as France seek to make a third successive final - with Didier Deschamps’ side set to get their campaign up and running when facing Senegal at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.