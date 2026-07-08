Kylian Mbappe revenge mission! Lionel Messi is in France superstar’s head as Les Bleus seek to banish painful memories of Argentine GOAT
Mbappe starring alongside Olise, Dembele & Barcola
Les Bleus headed into that tournament as favourites in the eyes of many, given the wealth of attacking riches at their disposal, and have been living up to that lofty billing as Mbappe thrives alongside Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.
Having become his country’s all-time leading scorer, with that bar being raised to 63 goals, the target has been found on seven occasions through five matches. That return has put the Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ back in another battle with Argentine GOAT Messi for Golden Boot honours.
There remains every chance that their paths could cross again on the grandest of stages, with European and South American heavyweights making their way through opposing sides of the draw. Another date with destiny on the outskirts of New York may yet be lined up.
- Getty/GOAL
Final showdown between France & Argentina could be lined up
Mbappe would welcome the opportunity to lock horns with former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Messi once more, with there a determination on his part to become a two-time World Cup winner while denying an all-time great the opportunity to enjoy the same standing.
France have been making relatively light work of their quest for global glory, although a penalty from Mbappe proved to be the difference in an emotionally-charged last-16 showdown with Paraguay, while Argentina survived a serious scare against Egypt at the same stage before somehow emerging triumphant in a five-goal thriller.
There are more serious tests for Les Bleus and the Albiceleste to come through before any reunion plans can be put in place, but Mbappe is considered to be longing for another shot at Messi’s crown.
Why Mbappe has Messi & revenge on his mind at 2026 World Cup
Quizzed on whether the 27-year-old will have revenge in mind, with a familiar foe at the forefront of that, ex-France international Saha - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “Definitely. The way I see it, there is a kind of solidarity that I haven't seen in this French team for quite a while.
“I remember it when I was with the team in 2006, with [Zinedine] Zidane and [Patrick] Vieira, all those players, they were at the end of this road. So they had that mindset of, ‘OK, leave everything on the pitch’. And those guys are doing it. They are 25, 27 and they have that sense of creating history, they're playing well, they're having fun.
“It's an inspiration and it's a kind of, this is my feeling, the same spirit that PSG has got in the last two years. They are very solid, but at the same time, they are entertaining. They're playing fast football. They have this confidence in midfield where they maintain the tempo. I am very impressed.
“I am very impressed and Kylian Mbappe definitely represents that. So this revenge comes with history and there are a few players who have been there, done really well in 2018, done really well in 2022, but missed this last step. It's unbelievable when you look at this trajectory and journey from the Didier Deschamps team, it's unbelievable.”
- Getty/GOAL
Quarter-final fixtures: Next up for France & Argentina
France will be back in 2026 World Cup action on Thursday when taking on Morocco at Gillette Stadium in Boston. Mbappe will be leading their line again there, with it being suggested that he could become a serious contender for elusive Ballon d’Or recognition.
Messi - with eight Golden Balls to his name - could come back into that picture if Argentina emerge victorious once more, with Lionel Scaloni’s side preparing to face Switzerland on Saturday in their quarter-final showdown.
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